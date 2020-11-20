More Than 40 Officials Participate in $2 Million Ad Calling for Trump to Cooperate with Biden-Harris Transition

More than 40 officials, including former Cabinet secretaries and civic leaders, have participated in a $2 million ad by the bipartisan National Council on Election Integrity calling for President Donald Trump and his allies to accept the results of the 2020 general election and cooperate with the Biden-Harris transition.

“Our adversaries aren’t waiting. The coronavirus isn’t waiting. The economy isn’t waiting. America shouldn’t have to wait either,” a narrator says in the ad. “The American people have spoken. The result is clear. It’s time to move forward and get to work.”

President Trump has refused to accept the results of the election, which determined that Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect. His attempts to litigate the results of the election have largely failed. His behavior has alarmed officials who’ve expressed concern that a delayed transition could leave the United States vulnerable to threats on both the domestic and international scales.

You can watch the ad below.

The American people have spoken and the result is clear. It’s time to move forward and get to work. pic.twitter.com/RRKox5UBdo — Count Every Vote (@CountEveryVote1) November 20, 2020

“A smooth transition is essential for the United States to be able to address a host of issues, from the coronavirus pandemic to the economy to threats from our foreign adversaries,” Michael Beckel, a spokesperson for the National Council on Election Integrity, said. “The new administration needs to be able to hit the ground running on day one.”

Trump was criticized by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) earlier this morning, another sign that more Republicans are breaking away from him despite his insistence that the election was fraudulent, a claim for which there is no evidence and that United States security agencies have disputed.

“We need to have the transition begin as soon as possible. These kind[s] of ridiculous challenges that are not based on fact need to end,” Hogan told CNBC’s ”Squawk Box.”

Earlier this morning, House Democrats demanded that Emily Murphy, the chief of the General Services Administration (GSA) sign a letter of “ascertainment” confirming that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, a step that would allow Biden to meet with government officials and access the more than $6 million in federal funds allocated for the transition.