Rudy Giuliani’s Son Is a White House Staffer. He Just Tested Positive for Coronavirus.

Andrew Giuliani, a White House staffer and the son of President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Giuliani announced the news via Twitter.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Giuliani is the latest White House staffer to test positive for the coronavirus in recent days. The White House experienced its first outbreak in September, following a highly publicized event to commemorate the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. (Barrett was later confirmed.) President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus along with several high-profile members of his inner circle, including senior adviser Stephen Miller and presidential counselor Hope Hicks.

The White House has failed to contain outbreaks since. President Trump has often downplayed the severity of the virus and has insisted that mortality rates are down even as cases continue to rise around the country.

Rudy Giuliani has also been in close contact with officials who tested positive for the virus, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R). He has made headlines in recent days for attempting to defend the president in a case that sought to stop officials in Pennsylvania from certifying the results of the 2020 general election.