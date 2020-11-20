Depressed Trump Breaks Down And Rants Election Conspiracies During Press Conference

Advertisements

Trump was supposed to be announcing new rules on drug prices, but he claimed that Big Pharma and the media conspired against him in the election.

Video:

Trump now claims that Big Pharma and the media conspired against him in the election, and there would not be a vaccine it wasn't for him. Trump also claimed that he won the election, and Democrats "found ballots." pic.twitter.com/knDMzfHHwh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 20, 2020

Advertisements

Trump said:

Big Pharma ran millions of dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign. Which I won, by the way. We will find that out. Almost 74 million votes. We had Big Pharma against us and the media and big tech against us. We had a lot of dishonesty against us. Big Pharma alone ran millions of dollars of ads. I said who is it? I have never seen anything like it.

I told them I will have to do this. I was put here to do a job. Pfizer and others were way ahead on vaccines. You would not have a vaccine if were not for me for another 4 years. The FDA would have never been able to do what they did. What I forced them to do. Pfizer and others even decided to not assess the results of their vaccine, to not come out with a vaccine until just after the election. That’s because of what I did with favored nations and these other elements.

Trump’s comments match up with Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracies and reports that the President is obsessed with the Dominion voting machines conspiracy theory. It is not difficult to understand why Trump lost. He is the first president in the history of polling to never have a single day with a 50% approval rating from a credible non-partisan poll.

Trump sounds broken and depressed. He is still refusing to acknowledge the reality that he lost, but when January 20 rolls around, he will no longer be in the White House.