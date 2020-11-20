Trump Runs And Hides From Reporters At White House

Advertisements

Trump walked away from reporters and went back into hiding as he has failed to answer a single question since losing to Joe Biden.

Video:

Trump still has not taken a single question from reporters since he lost the election. Trump walks away as reporters ask questions at a supposed press conference. pic.twitter.com/zDcKgqhhVq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 20, 2020

Advertisements

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer said that the network waited to see if there were questions, which was disingenuous framing. There were questions. Reporters asked questions at two different points during the event.

What happened was that Donald Trump refused to answer questions.

There has never been a greater display of presidential cowardice in defeat than what Trump is putting in front of the American people. The President (for now) ranted about Big Pharma, Big Tech, and the media conspiring against him during the campaign. He also accused Democrats of finding ballots for Joe Biden.

None of these things are true, and presidential accountability matters. Any other president would have looked the American people in the eye by now and acknowledged defeat. Donald Trump is too much of a child to admit that he lost.

He has warped his own mind with a self-created myth of winning that he can’t cope with the reality of his humiliating defeat.

Trump is running away from the fact that he will now be known as a one-term loser for the rest of history.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook