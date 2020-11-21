Karen Pence To Hold Maskless Christmas Party As CDC Urges Against Holiday Gatherings

Advertisements

As the Trump administration’s own CDC urges against holiday gatherings, Second Lady Karen Pence is sending out invitations to a Christmas party next month.

In the invitation, which can be seen here, Mrs. Pence requests guests coming to the party to wear “holiday attire” but makes no mention of masks.

According to Politico Playbook, “Second Lady Karen Pence has invited Congressional Club members to an afternoon ‘Christmas Craft’ at the VP’s residence on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.. The event comes as the CDC has discouraged holiday gatherings. Her husband, VP Mike Pence, is head of the White House’s coronavirus task force, which has said indoor gatherings should be limited. The VP’s office did not respond to a request for comment.”

As Politico’s Jake Sherman summed up on Twitter, “Nation convulsing from covid cases, and the vp’s wife hosting an event at the naval observatory for group of people.”

PLAYBOOK this am. ⁦@KarenPence⁩ hosting Christmas craft dec 9. No mention of masks in invite. Nation convulsing from covid cases, and the vp’s wife hosting an event at the naval observatory for group of people. https://t.co/MIDhcBHBoM pic.twitter.com/IF1v5Uc3jk — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 21, 2020

Nearly 2,000 Americans are dying per day as Karen Pence plans a craft party

There has not been a single day over the past 10 months when this White House – particularly Donald Trump and Mike Pence – have taken this deadly virus seriously.

After losing the election to Joe Biden earlier this month, the Trump administration hasn’t even tried to pretend to care that this public health crisis is at its most dangerous point since the pandemic began.

As the COVID Tracking Project pointed out on Friday, coronavirus deaths have been at 1,800 or above for the past three days.

Daily COVID-19 deaths have been over 1,800 for 3 days in a row. pic.twitter.com/pPuriIE6Vs — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 21, 2020

As Karen Pence plans a mask-free craft party, nearly 2,000 Americans are dying everyday from a virus that Donald Trump and her husband, Mike Pence, have failed to contain.

