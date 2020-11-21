Judge Obliterates Rudy Giuliani While Shutting Down Trump’s PA Lawsuit

Advertisements

A federal judge in Pennsylvania didn’t just rule against Trump, he obliterated Rudy Giuliani and stopped Trump cold in Pennsylvania.

Marc C. Elias described the judge’s ruling as Giuliani getting his ass kicked in court:

For non-lawyers, this is what a complete ass-kicking of the president's legal effort looks like.🥳 pic.twitter.com/uGrTVHT0LX — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 21, 2020

The intro to the judge’s opinion is must-read material:

The intro to this opinion shutting down the Trump campaign in its federal suit in Pennsylvania (the one where Giuliani didn’t know what strict scrutiny was) should be read aloud tonight at every dinner table in America tonight. pic.twitter.com/tnPMysxkG6 — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) November 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani got shot down on every single point that he made. The judge pointed out that the Trump campaign lacked both evidence and strong legal arguments while trying to disenfranchise seven million Pennsylvania voters.

Here is a video from NBC News that sums up how badly Giuliani fared:

The judge destroyed Rudy Giuliani's argument in Pennsylvania but more importantly shut down Trump's efforts to use the courts to steal the state. pic.twitter.com/EZWCaPhYh2 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 22, 2020

Giuliani is not a constitutional lawyer, in fact, in some jurisdictions, he’s not even a lawyer. Rudy is arguing this case because no constitutional lawyer worth anything will touch Trump’s legal challenges to the election.

Rudy Guiliani did more than lose. He singlehandedly ended Trump’s effort to block the certification of the results in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s claims are baseless and lack merit. The Pennsylvania ruling is what happens when a frivolous lawsuit is presented to the court by one of the worst semi-legal attornies out there.

Pennsylvania will certify its results on Monday, as a big legal door has been slammed shut in Trump’s face.

