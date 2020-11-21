Trump Appears To Admit He Has Zero Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

Advertisements

Two weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, Donald Trump still doesn’t have any evidence that widespread voter fraud is the reason for his humiliating loss.

In a pair of tweets on Saturday morning – this is now the only way the country hears from the president – Trump told his followers that evidence “will” be coming any day now.

“Massive voter fraud will be shown!” Trump exclaimed in a retweet of a statement from a Michigan election official.

Massive voter fraud will be shown! https://t.co/F0iGNXtXZP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020

In a retweet of a statement put out by Michigan GOP Senate majority leader Mike Shirkey, Trump said, “We will show massive and unprecedented fraud!”

This is true, but much different than reported by the media. We will show massive and unprecedented fraud! https://t.co/E1gZiqc7EP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020

In other words, Trump and his band of henchmen like Rudy Giuliani don’t have any evidence right now, but they claim they’ll have it any day now.

As Nate Cohn said of Trump’s tweets on Saturday, “The tense here is a relatively clear acknowledgment of the state of the evidence as it stands now.”

The tense here is a relatively clear acknowledgment of the state of the evidence as it stands now https://t.co/wK5RAnsPnQ — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 21, 2020

The American people have seen this movie before

When it comes to Donald Trump promising to reveal some type of explosive news, the American people have seen this movie before.

This stunt dates back to the Barack Obama years, when Trump claimed his investigators found shocking details that Obama wasn’t born in the United States. He never found or showed any, of course.

Whether it’s his tax returns or a health care plan, Trump has always talked about releasing them without actually ever doing it.

Now, after he lost the election decisively to Joe Biden, Trump is up to his usual tricks, all so he can dodge any responsibility for his defeat and set himself up for a 2024 campaign.

Despite what Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani or any of his other second-rate lawyers say, there is no evidence that widespread voter fraud is the reason Joe Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.

