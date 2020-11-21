Trump Observer Removed After Assaulting Election Official At Wisconsin Recount

Advertisements

A Trump election observer was removed from the Wisconsin recount by a sheriff’s deputy after they assaulted an election official.

According to the AP, “At least one Trump observer was escorted out of the building by sheriff’s deputies Saturday after pushing an election official who had lifted her coat from an observer chair. Another Trump observer was removed Friday for not wearing a face mask properly as required.”

The Milwaukee County Clerk said that the recount was behind schedule because Trump’s supporters are engaging in obstruction:

The MKE County Clerk also says that the recount is behind schedule, in part because observers have been disruptive. He also says that some Trump campaign observers have been objecting to every ballot. pic.twitter.com/XeT3NrSbcR — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 21, 2020

The Trump campaign also objected to all ballots cast in predominately African-American wards:

Earlier today, Trump campaign observers objected to every absentee ballot envelope from Ward 5 in the City of Milwaukee & every ballot cast in Ward 1. Both are predominantly African American wards on the city's northwest side. — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 21, 2020

The objective of the Trump campaign is to delay the certification of the election results in the hope that the courts will ride to their rescue and save the Trump presidency. So far, there has been zero indication of any case that would be worthy of Supreme Court consideration, or that the Court has any interest in getting involved in the election.

A Trump observer assaulted an election official. Trump’s supporters aren’t showing any respect for the process. Trump’s observers are poorly trained, and their primary objective is to try to bully their way into overturning Joe Biden’s victory.

