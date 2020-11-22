Chris Christie Calls Trump’s Lawyers A National Embarrassment

Advertisements

Chris Christie said that it was time for Trump to stop challenging the election and called Giuliani and Trump’s lawyers a national embarrassment.

Christie said when asked on ABC’s This Week if it was time for Trump to stop challenging the election, “Yes, and here’s the reason why. The President has had an opportunity to access the courts.”

Former Gov. Christie went on to call Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, a national embarrassment:

Chris Christie says it’s time for Trump to give up. “The conduct of the president's legal team has been a national embarrassment.” “Elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen.”pic.twitter.com/XogKAVWxt2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 22, 2020

Christie said, “What’s happened here quite frankly is the conduct of the President’s legal team has been a national embarrassment. Sidney Powell accusing Brian Kemp of a crime on television yet being unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has. This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer, and notice George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom.”

Trump lost. Nobody outside of his most dedicated supporters are buying what he is selling. He has no chance of remaining in office beyond January 20, 2021. The Saturday night ruling in Pennsylvania showed that the courts are getting tired of being abused with frivolous lawsuits. The Supreme Court, which didn’t save Trump on extended ballot return deadlines, isn’t going to overturn the results of a certified state presidential election.

Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s legal team are embarrassing themselves and the country. It is past time for them to go.

