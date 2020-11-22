Criminal Fraud Investigation Extends To Ivanka Trump

Advertisements

New York state has expanded its criminal fraud investigation into Donald Trump to payments that he made to his daughter Ivanka.

The New York Times reported:

Some of those fees appear to have been paid to Ms. Trump, The Times found. On a 2017 disclosure she filed when joining the White House as a presidential adviser, she reported receiving payments from a consulting company she co-owned, totaling $747,622, that exactly matched consulting fees claimed as tax deductions by the Trump Organization for hotel projects in Hawaii and Vancouver, British Columbia.

….

The subpoenas were focused on fees paid to the firm on her disclosures, TTT Consulting L.L.C., and represented just a portion of the $26 million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The name of the firm appears to be a reference to Ms. Trump and other members of her family.

Ivanka Trump was paid as both a consultant and a company official on the same Trump projects, which is against the law. One person can’t be both a consultant and a company official on the Trump Organization’s projects.

The President’s daughter appears to have participated in a scheme to help the Trump Organization avoid paying federal taxes which might not be as big of a problem if she wasn’t also an official in Trump Organization.

The questions about the criminality of some of Ivanka Trump’s financial activities have followed her since the Trump inauguration.

Donald Trump has not only opened himself up to criminal liability, but he may also take his kids down with him.

