Trump Wants To Announce That He’s Running In 2024 In 3 Weeks

Trump is plotting to announce that he is running for president in 2024 in a matter of weeks to keep other Republicans from running.

The Washington Post reported:



Trump has told confidants he could announce a 2024 campaign before the end of this year, which would immediately set up a potential rematch with President-elect Joe Biden.

…..

One adviser who recently spoke with the president said that Trump told him he planned to announce a new campaign in three weeks and that he wanted to act quickly to try to freeze the large field of prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidates. That group includes at least three people who have served in the administration: Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

There would be nothing better for Democrats than for Trump to announce that he is running again in 2024. Trump is a great motivator of Democratic turnout, and the idea of him freezing the Republican 2024 Republican field is something that will only help Democrats in the Georgia special Senate elections, in the 2022 midterms, and in 2024.

Trump doesn’t want to give up being king of the Republican Party. The GOP is his only stable source of income.

Donald Trump is assuming that he will be alive in 2024 and not a convicted felon. Those are two very large assumptions, and the felony conviction might be the most likely event to occur before Trump gets to run for the White House again.

Trump is planning on not leaving the spotlight, but what he doesn’t understand is that America has already left him behind.

