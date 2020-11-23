After Weeks Of Trying To Overturn Election, Trump Takes Credit For Approving Biden Transition

Advertisements

The GSA’s Emily Murphy finally moved forward on starting the transition process on Monday as the curtains continue to close on Donald Trump’s presidency.

The move comes 20 days after the presidential election and more than two weeks after Joe Biden was declared the president-elect, an unprecedented delay in the transition process.

Trump responded to the news by taking credit and essentially claiming that it was his idea to allow the transition process to move forward.

Advertisements

“I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,” Trump said.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

As MSNBC’s Joy Reid said, Trump is making Emily Murphy look like a “stooge” by claiming he ordered her to begin the transition.

After Emily Murphy backed down and allowed the Biden transition to begin, Trump came out and said he told her to do it. pic.twitter.com/dcsvwHEe8X — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 24, 2020

Regardless of how Trump tries to frame this news, one thing is clear: The transition to a Biden presidency is officially beginning. America’s long national nightmare is almost over.

Trump is slowly becoming irrelevant

As his own administration acknowledges the reality that Joe Biden will be moving into the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, Donald Trump seems to recognize that he is becoming irrelevant.

Before his response to Emily Murphy’s letter on Monday, Trump went silent on Twitter for roughly 18 hours, which is a pretty stunning feat for a president who often spends much of his day either spewing nonsense on Twitter or watching cable news.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out on Monday, Trump has only spoken an average of 454 words per day since losing to Joe Biden, a signal that even he recognizes America is ready to hit the mute button.

Whether it’s Michigan certifying its election results, General Motors dumping Trump and moving toward Biden, or Emily Murphy finally deciding to move forward with the transition, it’s game over for Donald Trump.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter