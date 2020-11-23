Biden Announces Two New Members of White House Senior Staff

Advertisements

President-elect Joe Biden has announced who will join his administration as White House senior staff.

“The American people are eager for our Administration to get to work, and today’s appointees will help advance our agenda and ensure every American has a fair shot. In a Biden administration, we will have an open door to the Hill and this team will make sure their views are always represented in the White House,” said the president-elect.

Biden has named Reema Dodin as the Deputy Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. Dodin is currently a volunteer on the Biden-Harris transition team, leading legislative engagement for the confirmation process. Dodin is also the Deputy Chief of Staff and Floor Director to the Senate Democratic Whip, Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL). She has worked with Senator Durbin for a significant period, previously serving as Floor Counsel, Research Director, and as an aide to his Judiciary Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Law. Dodin is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Also joining the Biden-Harris administration: Shuwanza Goff, as a fellow Deputy Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. Goff previously served as Floor Director for the House of Representatives under House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer. A press release notes that she was the first Black woman to hold the position and that she “determined which bills came to the House floor, set the legislative schedule, and helped craft the overall House Democratic agenda.” When Hoyer was the Minority Whip, she served as his Director of Legislative Operations and served in various capacities before that, including Floor Aide, Floor Assistant, and Staff Assistant. Goff is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and American University.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, a former key player in the Obama administration, praised President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris for the announcement.

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris share a bold agenda that will build our nation back better than before. Our team will work with the president-elect and vice president-elect to implement that agenda and deliver results for American families,” he said.

The announcement comes after The New York Times reported that Biden is expected to nominate Antony J. Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration and Biden’s closest foreign policy adviser, for secretary of state. Biden is also expected to name Jake Sullivan, who previously served as the head of policy planning at the State Department under Hillary Clinton, as his national security adviser.