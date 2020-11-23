Despite Increasingly Humiliating Losses, Trump Legal Team Vows to Fight On

Advertisements

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election in convincing fashion. And like he has done throughout his entire business career, the president has responded to failure by suing everyone and everything.

But the Trump administration has had a very tough time in the court room. Legal firms like Jones Day quickly decided against representing Donald Trump after seeing how poorly their efforts were going over in the court of public opinion.

And last night, the “Elite Strike Force” lost a member in Sidney Powell. Despite the fact that the conspiracy-loving Powell obviously a member of the legal team, the White House is now claiming she was not.

The team has now lost 35 of 36 cases in court. So the next strategy was to convince Republican electors in states to not vote for Biden. On Monday, that attempt failed in Michigan as the state’s Board of Canvassers certified Biden’s win in the state.

The Chair of the Board, Aaron Van Langevelde, said in a statement, “This board must do its part to uphold the rule of law and comply with our legal duty to certify this election. I will be supporting the motion.”

THERE IT IS. Vice Chair Van Langevelde before the board votes to certify says complaints of election fraud must be investigated adding, "This board must do its part to uphold the rule of law and comply with our legal duty to certify this election. I will be supporting the motion" — Kendall Karson (@kendallkarson) November 23, 2020

The Trump legal team quickly responded to the devastating loss. Jenna

Ellis quickly put out a statement that read, “Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step. We are going to continue combating election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

🚨NEW: Trump Legal Team Statement on State Certifications pic.twitter.com/JzNJeyYr8a — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 23, 2020