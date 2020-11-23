House Democrats Tell Emily Murphy To Testify Tomorrow Or Be Subpoenaed

Advertisements

House Democrats have given GSA Administrator Emily Murphy one day to show up and testify, or she will be subpoenaed.

Video of House Appropriations committee member Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) on MSNBC:

House Appropriations Chair Rep. Mike Quigley says GSA Administrator Emily Murphy must show up to brief them tomorrow or be subpoenaed. She can not send her deputy. pic.twitter.com/Hrl5zbFeko — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 23, 2020

Quigley said on MSNBC, “You know, what we said in the letter initially was, if you don’t do this or we’re not satisfied, we have Article I powers, and we’re not going to be afraid to use them, and that is to compel her to appear. Again, we don’t want the deputy. We want the person who makes this decision. And I understand just how much pressure Ms. Murphy probably feels. The final analysis, this is your job. It is the right thing to do. It is unique in that she serves for a president, and I stressed this with her, he is never going to concede. Never. And at this point in time, unless she does the right thing, she’ll be helping him overcome the will of the American people.”

House Democrats aren’t playing with Murphy. They also sent her a letter demanding her immediate testimony.

Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, Oversight and Reform Committee’s Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerald E. Connolly, and Appropriations Committee’s Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Mike Quigley said in a letter to Murphy, “We cannot wait yet another week to obtain basic information about your refusal to make the ascertainment determination. “Every additional day that is wasted is a day that the safety, health, and well-being of the American people is imperiled as the incoming Biden-Harris Administration is blocked from fully preparing for the coronavirus pandemic, our nation’s dire economic crisis, and our national security.”

Murphy has until 5 PM ET on Monday to respond. If she refuses to show up and testify, as she did today, Democrats will subpoena her and compel her testimony. Murphy is not going to get away with trying to run out the clock while betraying the American people.

