Rachel Maddow Busts Trump For Actively Undermining Global Security On His Way Out The Door

As the American people are distracted by Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of an election that he lost decisively to Joe Biden, Rachel Maddow sounded the alarm about how the outgoing president is undermining global security on his way out the door.

“[Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the election has] not just been a time waster in terms of standing up the new government, it has also been a distraction from the stuff that the Trump administration is doing right now on its way out the door to mess up the country as much as they can while they’re leaving,” Maddow said.

The MSNBC host pointed out that Trump chose now to pull out of the Open Skies Treaty, an agreement that sought to “reduce the risk of war by allowing Russia and the West to carry out unarmed reconnaissance flights over each other’s territories.”

As CNN reported, “The treaty gave US allies and partners without sophisticated satellite capabilities a way to gather and share — all the member countries could access imagery gathered on flights.”

“The Trump administration really did pick right now as the moment they have declared they are exiting the Open Skies Treaty,” Maddow said.

“So for us and for all our allied countries in Europe who have been in this treaty with us for decades, we have picked this moment, today, to leave them blind to the surveillance and other intelligence on Russia that they have been depending on through us because of this treaty since the fall of the Soviet Union,” she added.

Maddow said:

The delay in accepting the presidential election’s results, while all this nonsense has played out, has already been harmful to the real work that needs to be done in getting the new government up to speed, right? Getting the country ready for a huge change in government while the pandemic is peaking and while the economy is in a disaster. I think it’s been overlooked, though, that the length of time that the president has chosen to stretch out this, you know, defying the election results and keeping up this fiction that he’s somehow going to stay in power despite the election, it’s not just been a time waster in terms of standing up the new government, it has also been a distraction from the stuff that The trump administration is doing right now on its way out the door to mess up the country as much as they can while they’re leaving. For example, the Trump administration really did pick right now as the moment they have declared they are exiting the Open Skies Treaty. So for us and for all our allied countries in Europe who have been in this treaty with us for decades, we have picked this moment, today, to leave them blind to the surveillance and other intelligence on Russia that they have been depending on through us because of this treaty since the fall of the Soviet Union. This thing has been in place since 1992. We killed it today. We’re leaving. We’re not going to do those flights anymore. And so the other countries in the treaty won’t get access to the intelligence and surveillance data that those flights provided. They’ve been getting that data for decades. As of today, no longer.

Trump’s damage will continue until Jan. 20, 2021

Though it was a positive development on Monday that the formal transition process has finally begun, that does not mean Trump can’t continue to do harm to American interests.

As Rachel Maddow suggested on Monday night, Trump will continue to inflict lasting damage to the United States, both on the domestic front and the world stage.

The transition process has officially started, but Donald Trump will spend the next two months trying to burn the place down in order to hamper the incoming Biden administration.

