Steve Doocy Claims Calls to Boycott Goya Foods Contributed to Latino Support for Trump

More Latino voters supported President Donald Trump in 2020 than in 2016, and “Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy claims that calls to boycott Goya Foods products contributed to that support.

Doocy said “the left’s messaging did not help them” in this election because their policies “remind a lot of people of the socialistic countries they came from.”

“Also the left was pushing, and this was very impactful for people in the Latino community, remember that boycott Goya Foods thing that happened a while back because the Goya president went to an event at the White House with Donald Trump, as he had gone to an event at the White House with Barack Obama, people were turned off by that.”

Steve Doocy partially credits The Left's "boycott Goya foods thing" for Trump's Latino support pic.twitter.com/xuWPMRHA1r — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 23, 2020

In July, Robert Unanue, the president of Goya Foods, raised controversy after praising Trump during a White House event, a move that angered many who view the Trump administration’s policies, particularly those concerning immigration, as harmful to the Latino community.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” he said at the time. “And so we have an incredible builder. And we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country, that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

In response, activists, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for a boycott of Goya Foods. But the Trump campaign urged conservatives to flock to the brand and used social media posts and television ads to attack the boycott. The boycott failed.

As Giancarlo Sopo, a Hispanic communications strategist for the Trump campaign, told Politico over the weekend: “Many Hispanics view the Democrats and their allies as moralistic snobs. No one wants to come home after a long day of work to be wokesplained that they need to change their language, stop buying Goya, and that they’re bad people if they’re concerned about border security.”