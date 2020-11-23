Survey: Two-Thirds of GOP Voters Want Trump to Run for President in 2024

Advertisements

According to a survey from Seven Letter Insight, two-thirds of Republican voters want to see President Donald Trump run again in 2024. By then, the embattled president, who is certain to face legal challenges as soon as his term ends on January 20 and whose political future is in doubt, would be 78.

Republicans aren’t the only ones who said they’d support Trump running again: 41 percent of independent voters and 26 percent of Democrats said the same.

However, the survey also found that just over two-thirds (67 percent) of Republicans said they’d like to see Trump support a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden-Harris administration. Thus far, Trump has refused to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 general election and has ordered White House officials not to cooperate with the transition or acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. 80 percent of independents and 85 percent of Democrats said the same.

That message has resonated: 79 percent of people who voted for Trump said they believe the election was fraudulent despite there being no evidence to support the president’s claim.

But if Trump doesn’t run, 52 percent of Republicans said they would support him endorsing one of his children running for office. 86 percent said they would support Trump calling for the nation to unify and 38 percent said they would support him refusing to concede power and remaining in the White House.

Seven Letter Insight, which conducted its survey of 1,500 participants online between November 10 to November 20, found that eight in 10 voters reported losing respect for the opposing party. 77 percent of Democrats say they have less respect for Republicans than they did in 2016. 81 percent of Republicans said the same about Democrats. 74 percent of Democrats said they believe Republicans are “ruining” the country; 80 percent of Republicans said the same about Democrats.