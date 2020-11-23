Trump Campaign Lawyer Claims Biden Lost In A Landslide After GSA Begins Transition

Advertisements

Shortly after the GSA’s Emily Murphy gave the green light for the Biden transition process to begin – a process that the outgoing president himself is now acknowledging – Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis went on live TV and said the election was stolen.

“The election was stolen and President Trump won by a landslide,” Ellis said during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, adding that the Trump campaign will ultimately succeed in stealing the presidency via the Supreme Court.

Melber jumped in and shut her down for spewing a firehose of falsehoods.

“If you make false statements, you don’t just run roughshod, okay?” the MSNBC host said. “I’m going to keep moving forward and ask you about another item, and you can answer it or we’ll move on.”

Video:

“The election was stolen and President Trump won by a landslide,” Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis says *after* the GSA announced it was starting the transition process. pic.twitter.com/wuNNR3642Y — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 24, 2020

Melber said:

Number one. You just said ‘you.’ You’re using the second person and saying ‘you.’ But I just quoted you a whole range of sources including the Wall Street Journal. I understand. You made a mistake. Take a pause. I’ll let you go again, but we have to take a pause. If you make false statements, you don’t just run roughshod, okay? So you made a false accusation I had to deal with. Hold on, hold on and then I’ll let you go again. If you’ve seen this program, people get their turn. I had Rick Gates on here recently. He got time. … I’m going to keep moving forward and ask you about another item. And you can answer it or we’ll move on.

Trump’s own legal team is in deeper denial than he is

After the GSA’s Emily Murphy officially backed down on Monday and allowed the Biden transition to begin, even Donald Trump acknowledged that he supports the process – or at least that he ordered Murphy to begin the transition.

The fact that Trump’s campaign lawyer went on TV – after the transition process formally began – and claimed Biden lost the election in a landslide shows just how deeply in denial she is.

When Donald Trump looks more well-adjusted than you, maybe it’s time to pack your bags and move on.

