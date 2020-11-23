WATCH: Steve Bannon Rips Bill Barr for Not Intervening in the Election on Behalf of Trump

Advertisements

For months now, the Trump administration has known that it was going to have a hard time winning the election. While it was closer than Democrats hoped, Joe Biden prevailed by a significant margin.

The Republicans had multiple contingency plans in place following Biden’s win. There have been lawsuits filed in a number of states. The president even tried to convince Michigan electors to change their votes for him.

Some Republicans have also hoped that the Justice Department, led by William Barr, might step in on behalf of Trump. On Monday, former Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon ripped the Attorney General for his lack of action.

The host of War Room: Pandemic began:

“Today the leadership of the legislature is coming to the White House. That’s what’s got the mainstream media in meltdown. Donald Trump’s intruding in this. Well, he needs to intrude in this. Last time I checked, he’s the chief magistrate. In fact, what I would recommend is he call this guy Bill Barr. I don’t know where — I hear Bill Barr is on vacation, somebody told me he’s out somewhere hunting. Hey brother, go hunting for some — go hunting for some illegal ballots, how about that? Why don’t we hunt for that?”

Bannon continued, “Where’s DOJ? Oh yeah, they’re all down, you know, doing the thing on voter day to make sure you’re not doing voter suppression. Which is fine, I’m good with that, that’s fine, I didn’t hear any complaints. I didn’t see anything. Maybe it happened, but I hope it was taken care of. But we want all legal ballots to count. Where’s he on patrol here? Where’s DOJ? Where’s FBI? Where’s some investigations? Right?”

