A PAC Associated With Roger Stone Says They Will Sabotage Georgia Senate Race if GOP Doesn’t Stand Up For Trump

It took them quite a long time, but many Republican senators have come to admit that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election. They have joined Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

Roger Stone certainly owes the president his loyalty. Stone was just weeks away from spending years in federal prison before Trump and the Justice Department became involved and overturned his case.

Stone, and a Super PAC associated with him, are now trying to pay Trump back by demanding loyalty from those senators who have turned their back on president. And if those senators don’t change their tune, The Committee for American Sovereignty says they will sabotage Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue’s senate races.

On their website, the group declares:

“If we can do this (force Republicans to ignore 2020 results and keep Trump in power), we have a real chance at getting these RINO senators to act on the illegitimate and corrupt election presided over by a Democrat party that is invested in the Communist takeover of Our Great Nation. We will not stop fighting for you, the American Patriot, against the evils of Socialism and inferior Religions.”

Newt Gingrich also told the Daily Beast that he is worried about the Georgia senate races. “The anger over the secretary of state’s incompetence and the governor’s failure to lead could mean that Republicans just stay home,” said the former Georgia congressman. “I think there’s a very big problem with getting Republicans to turn out.”