‘America Is Back’: World Leaders Are Telling Biden They’re Thrilled To See Trump Go

World leaders are already lining up to work with Joe Biden now that Donald Trump is headed for the exit, the president-elect said in a new interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.

“America is back,” Biden said. “I have spoken with over 20 world leaders and they all are literally pleased and somewhat excited America is going to reassert its role in the world and be a coalition builder.”

The incoming president said that the days of America being “alone” will be over when he takes the reins in January.

Biden says leaders from all around the globe are excited to work with America again now that Trump is leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/Wnk87Fx4T2 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 25, 2020

Biden said:

America is back. We’re at the head of the table once again. I have spoken with over 20 world leaders and they all are literally pleased and somewhat excited America is going to reassert its role in the world and be a coalition builder. … This is not a third Obama term, because we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama-Biden administration. President Trump changed the landscape. It’s become America first, but it’s been America alone.

Biden is filling his administration with competent adults

In a pretty stunning contrast to the current administration, Biden is filling his incoming team with competent adults that actually have expertise in the departments they will run.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier this week amid a flurry of new Biden hires, “The adults are back in charge, and the American people are about to be reminded of what it’s like to have a competent government working for them.”

For four years, America has isolated its traditional allies while embracing thugs and dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

With Biden taking over as commander in chief, those days are coming to an end – and American allies couldn’t be happier.

