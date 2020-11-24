The Transition Gets Real As Joe Biden To Receive Presidential Daily Brief

Advertisements

The Office Of The Director of National Intelligence said that Joe Biden will now receive the Presidential Daily Brief.

ABC News reported:

The Office of Director of National Intelligence said on Tuesday that the White House had approved it moving forward with providing the President’s Daily Brief to Joe Biden’s team “as part of the support to the transition.”

Video of President Elect Biden confirming the news in an interview with NBC News’s Lester Holt:

Joe Biden says his transition has already begun as he is now set to receive the Presidential Daily Brief. pic.twitter.com/Tiv1ATVqKY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 24, 2020

Biden said, “We’ve gotten outreach from the national security shop, from just across the board. And already we’re working out in my ability to get presidential daily briefs, we’re working out meeting with the covid team in the white house and how to not only distribute but get from a vaccine being distributed to a person being able to get vaccinated. So I think we’re not so far behind the curve as we thought we might be in the past and there is a lot of immediate discussion and I must say the outreach has been sincere. There is not been begrudging so far and I don’t expect it to be. So yes, it is already begun.”

The Biden transition has gotten real. Intelligence that the incoming president will need to be able to protect the nation will be delivered to him. The games are over. The bogus lawsuits are done. The book is closing on Donald Trump as new chapters of American history are about to be written with Joe Biden as President Of The United States.

