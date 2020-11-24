Democratic Hopes For Senate Takeover Grow As Georgia Sets Absentee Ballot Record

Advertisements

The Senate runoff elections have already shattered absentee ballot request records in the state of Georgia.

Nicole Carr of WSB tweeted:

News: As of today 762k absentee ballots have been requested for the Jan. 5th #gasen runoff. That’s 3X as many requests as all of 2018, per Georgia SOS office #gapol @wsbtv — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 23, 2020

By the way, the rumors that Georgia is doing a massive voter purge before the runoff are false:

At 6: rumors flying on social media – spread by influencers on instagram & tiktok – claiming people r being purged from GA's voter registration rolls before runoff. State election officials say it is 100% false. By federal law – they can't remove anyone 90 days before an election — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 24, 2020

Republicans sounded the alarms before the presidential election about Georgia, and they turned to be correct. Joe Biden carried the state. Republicans are again sounding the same alarms about the runoff elections. Trump has started a civil war between Republicans in Georgia, and many Trump supporters are choosing to write in Trump’s name instead of voting for either Republican Senate incumbent.

The Senate runoffs are showing signs of the same pattern that turned Georgia blue for Joe Biden. Absentee ballots favor Democrats in the state. Republicans may have to rely on a massive same day special election turnout.

There is a huge problem brewing in Georgia for Republicans. Anyone who assumes that these elections will be formalities and that the Republicans are assured of control of the Senate have not been paying attention.

