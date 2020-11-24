Mike Huckabee Claims Covid-19 Restrictions on Thanksgiving Violate Fourth Amendment

Advertisements

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R), a regular presence on Fox News, declared that Covid-19 restrictions on Thanksgiving violate the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures from the government.

“I mean, what kind of neighbor would call the police and say, ‘You know, there’s eleven people over there, you better go arrest them’?” Huckabee said in response to “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy’s question about the merits of Democratic Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s recommendation that people report those who violate Covid-19 restrictions to the relevant authorities.

“This is the same governor who didn’t want to arrest people for burning buildings down and for looting,” he continued. “This is insanity and, frankly, I don’t think governors have the power to regulate how many people come to your home for Thanksgiving dinner. That’s a violation of the Fourth Amendment. A government can’t come busting in your house and saying, ‘Okay, I want to count the chairs at your table.’ That’s ridiculous.”

“‘Come with me Aunt Sally, you’re No. 11,'” Doocy said mockingly to laughter from his co-hosts. “‘Don’t put up a fight, step away from the turkey!'”

You can watch the exchange below.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends staying home and not attending Thanksgiving festivities to curb the spread of the virus.

“Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” the government agency states on its website.

Huckabee is incorrect about Governor Brown: She never explicitly stated she would not arrest people for “burning buildings down and looting.” His comments appear to be a reference to protests that gripped the city of Portland for much of the year in response to the killing of George Floyd, which prompted many activists to demonstrate against police brutality. Other police shootings, including that of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, continued to galvanize the movement through the summer and fall.

Brown objected to the presence of federal officers in Portland, who were harshly condemned for unlawfully detaining and using tear gas canisters on demonstrators.

“There’s absolutely no question that by having the presence of federal officers here, it’s simply like adding gasoline to a fire,” she told NPR in July. “I was very, very clear when I spoke with the head of Homeland Security earlier this week that the situation had been improving over the past several weeks and that their presence here substantially escalated the situation. We know what’s needed is de-escalation and dialogue. That’s how we solve problems here in the state of Oregon.”

Brown went on to say that the presence of federal agents in her state amounted to little more than “political theater” on the part of President Donald Trump’s administration, which largely sought to delegitimize the protest movement.

“It’s clearly not about problem-solving, and it’s obviously not about public safety,” she added. “Last weekend, a young man was almost killed. This has been extremely challenging, and it’s time for the Trump administration to pull their troops and go on home.”