Trump Plans To Pardon Convicted Felon Michael Flynn On His Way Out The Door

Advertisements

With less than two months left in the White House and the transition to Joe Biden already underway, Donald Trump is planning to pardon convicted felon Michael Flynn.

According to Axios, “President Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts, two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions tell Axios.”

As the report notes, Trump’s potential decision to let Flynn skate “would be the culmination of a four-year political and legal saga that began with the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in the 2016 election.”

Advertisements

Jonathan Swan said that Trump’s Flynn pardon would be just one of multiple pardons that the outgoing president will issue before he leaves office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Flynn is part of a series of pardons POTUS is planning between now and Jan 20 https://t.co/vm2H4jcOtQ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 25, 2020

Reminder: Michael Flynn admitted to crimes

As Trump moves to pardon his crooked friend before his time is up, it’s important to remember that Michael Flynn confessed to crimes.

Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, pled guilty. He admitted multiple times in court to lying to the FBI. There is no legitimate justification for a pardon other than the fact that Trump wants to undermine the Russia investigation that plagued so much of his administration.

Of course, all of this is happening in the midst of a raging public health crisis and a sagging economy that Trump continues to ignore.

Over the next two months, Donald Trump will waste away his days golfing, spewing lies about an election that he decisively lost, and pardoning as many of his criminal pals as he can.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter