Trump Brags About The Stock Market For 51 Seconds Then Runs Away

Trump showed up in the White House briefing room for about 51 seconds to brag about the stock market as he ran off and took no questions.

Trump comes out to brag about the stock market and COVID vaccine for 51 seconds then he runs away from reporters without taking questions. pic.twitter.com/iPlUb7Ivly — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 24, 2020

Trump said:

The Dow Jones industrial average — I’m very thrilled with what has happened on the vaccine front. That has been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened, medically. I think people are acknowledging that, and it’s having a big effect. As the stock market has just broken 30,000, never been broken, that number. That is a sacred number, 30,000. Nobody thought they’d ever see it. It’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020, and it is the 48th time that have broken records during the trump administration.

I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard. Most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

Trump’s new strategy is to ignore that he is leaving office soon, run away from questions, and only pop his head out to take credit for things that he had nothing to do with.

It is sad and pathetic that Trump is trying to stay relevant while avoiding accountability for the fact that he is the biggest incumbent presidential election loser since 1932.

Donald Trump really thinks that he has a political future, but each display of his inability to function in reality is a reminder that he will never be in the White House again.

