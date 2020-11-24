Trump Spends Morning Retweeting Baseless Election Fraud Conspiracy Theories from Actors Randy Quaid and James Woods

Advertisements

Actor Randy Quaid, known for his roles in such films as The Last Detail and Midnight Express, has made his support for President Donald Trump well known and he has in recent weeks expressed his and the president’s shared belief that the November 3 election was fraudulent despite all evidence to the contrary.

Trump proceeded to share these messages despite yesterday’s announcement that he’d directed the General Services Administration (GSA) to authorize the results of the election and allow the Biden-Harris transition to proceed after weeks of refusing to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“No!” Trump wrote in response to Quaid’s suggestion that he doesn’t “see Americans rolling over for this election fraud.” (Quaid’s tweets were flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which prohibits individuals from disseminating disinformation about elections.)

Trump later thanked Quaid for “working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax!” after Quaid called Trump “an astonishing man of the people.”

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Trump also directed a pointed message at Republicans after Quaid claimed that the American people have “lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders” and continued to assert that the election was rigged.

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Actor James Woods also recently retweeted a message claiming that voting machines maintained by Dominion Voting Systems, a voting software company used in 28 states, were vulnerable.

“So are any mainstream media organizations doing an in-depth investigation of Dominion?” Woods, the Academy Award-nominated star of such films as Videodrome, Salvador, and Ghosts of the Mississippi, wrote.

So are any mainstream media organizations doing an in-depth investigation of Dominion? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 23, 2020

The Dominion conspiracy theory, which originated from the pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN), has already been debunked.

OANN claimed, citing “data analysis” and without providing any clear evidence, that Dominion “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.” A New York Times investigation found that there were explanations for voting irregularities in cases in Michigan and Georgia that involved Dominion software.

“The Dominion software was used in only two of the five counties that had problems in Michigan and Georgia, and in every instance there was a detailed explanation for what had happened. In all of the cases, software did not affect the vote counts,” the Times reported.

The outlet went on to note that “In the two Michigan counties that had mistakes, the inaccuracies were because of human errors, not software problems, according to the Michigan Department of State, county officials and election-security experts. Only one of the two Michigan counties used Dominion software.”

Issues in three Georgia counties “had other explanations,” they continued. “In one county, an apparent problem with Dominion software delayed officials’ reporting of the vote tallies, but did not affect the actual vote count. In two other counties, a separate company’s software slowed poll workers’ ability to check-in voters.”

Nor is there any evidence of widespread election fraud. President Trump’s own security agencies have disputed the claim.

A recent statement from the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, revealed the agencies found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”