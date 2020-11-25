Trump Humiliated After Canceling Plan To Attend PA Election Fraud Hearing

Advertisements

Trump’s big plan to show at a Republican-led PA Senate hearing on election fraud has flopped as the president has canceled his trip.

Via the White House Pool Report:

WH pool report from @matthewchoi2018: “Despite recent reports of the president leaving the White House, Judd Deere said there are no scheduling updates to today's public schedule at this time.” — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 25, 2020

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani wasn’t able to come on the trip with Trump because two people that attended his most recent press conference with him got coronavirus.

Trump’s plan, it appears was to make a big splash with Rudy and attend the hearing to make the claim that the election was stolen from him, but instead, Trump is going to continue sulking in the White House until he goes off to his Florida club at some point this holiday season.

Trump was going to make an election fraud last stand, but instead, it was another humiliating defeat for a president who has been nothing but losing for more than three weeks.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook