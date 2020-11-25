Trump Plans to Attend Pennsylvania Hearing in Voter Fraud Case That’s Doomed to Fail

530 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

President Donald Trump plans to visit Gettysburg, Pennsylvania for a hearing by the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee that will examine “election impropriety,” according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The event is not on the president’s official schedule, but insiders told the news outlet that he had expressed interest in appearing alongside his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who he placed in charge of leading the White House’s official efforts to overturn the results of the November 3 election.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the event will include “opening statements from the state senators as well as testimony from witnesses alleging fraud, in addition to a presentation from Mr. Giuliani.”

Advertisements

There is no evidence of widespread election fraud. Trump’s claim that the election was fraudulent has been debunked by his own security agencies, who have said the election was secure.

The news comes after Pennsylvania certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of its election. Biden won the state by a margin of more than 800,000 votes.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the news in a tweet, saying that Pennsylvania’s State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.”

The Trump administration continues to push a federal court to invalidate votes for Biden. Trump’s legal team has failed to log a single legal victory that would successfully swing the election in his favor. Despite this, the president has refused to concede that he lost the election and ordered his administration not to cooperate with the transition, sparking concerns that he would not leave the White House peacefully.