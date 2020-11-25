“We Have No Evidence” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy Admits Segments Often Air With No Proof

406 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Over the least year or so, Donald Trump has often been upset with Fox News. At first, the president mostly had problems with straight news anchors like Shep Smith or Chris Wallace. But after the network called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, all hell broke loose.

While people like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson still defend the president, Trump doesn’t show the same loyalty to Fox. More and more, the president is telling his supporters to turn on OANN or Newsmax.

And Newsmax has been more than willing to support many of Trump’s biggest conspiracy theories. The network’s CEO, Chris Ruddy, recently admitted that these claims are made with no evidence.

The comments came during an interview with Mehdi Hasan. Hasan asked about a recent segment the network ran with Diamond and Silk that contained misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEO answered, “We’re not saying that that is accurate. In fact, we’ve gone out of our way in our news reporting to say we have — we have no evidence —”

Hasan interjected, “You’re not saying your own shows are accurate?” Ruddy answered:

“We have gone out of our way to say we have no evidence that the Dominion software was manipulated in any way. We are reporting what people are saying, like the Trump campaign. We’re not necessarily embracing it. You know, you worked for MSNBC, as a sister network to Peacock.”

courtesy of Peacock and Media Matters: