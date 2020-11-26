Joe And Jill Biden Thank Healthcare And Essential Workers As Trump Has Thanksgiving Meltdown

Advertisements

Joe and Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving thanking teachers, healthcare and frontline workers, and Trump melted down on Twitter.

President-elect Biden and the future First Lady wrote in a CNN op-ed:

We are grateful for the frontline workers who have never stopped showing up over these long and confusing months, making sure our food is harvested and shipped, keeping our grocery stores stocked, picking up our trash, and keeping our cities and towns safe.

We are grateful for the health care workers who put in long shifts and isolate themselves from their loved ones, the nurses who comfort and help people say one last goodbye, and the doctors who fight for every breath.

We are grateful for the educators who learned to teach in virtual classrooms almost overnight, who did extra work to reach families without technology, or who took late-night phone calls from parents on the verge of tears.

We are grateful for the parents who have carried their families through the chaos, working or searching for a job, navigating childcare and remote learning.

We are grateful for the researchers and scientists who have spent this year learning everything they can to understand how to fight this pandemic and working tirelessly to find a vaccine and therapeutics.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Trump was tweeting that the election rigged and praising the Supreme Court for a decision that will spread COVID in churches:

Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

When placed side by side, it is easy to see why America chose a new path. Donald Trump is sliding into irrelevance, while Joe Biden is reminding the nation of what is really important (hint: it is not Donald Trump) and restoring the decency and soul of America.

The Bidens are showing that they will be a First Family that will lead by example and make America proud.