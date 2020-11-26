Donor Sues Pro-Trump Group for $2.5 Million Over “Empty Promises” Because They Failed to Prove Voter Fraud

Advertisements

Fred Eshelman, founder of Eshelman Ventures LLC, has sued the Houston-based pro-Trump True the Vote Inc. for failing to prove that the 2020 general election was fraudulent. Eshelman is looking to recoup the $2.5 million he donated earlier this month because his requests for updates on the effort to overturn the results of the election were met with “vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises.”

Eshelman says the group offered him $1 million if he didn’t sue them, according to a report from Bloomberg. The organization has not responded to requests for comment.

True the Vote’s website claims its mission is to “Empower and equip citizens to ensure that our election process is protected from fraud and exploitation. We are proud to serve as a network hub, working together with other organizations to implement targeted election integrity initiatives to expose and deter election fraud.” The group alleges that “Radicalized leftist organizations are hard at work exploiting the weaknesses of our electoral process.”

President Donald Trump and his surrogates have failed to prove the election was fraudulent. Although the president has never formally conceded, he did earlier this week, amid heavy public pressure, allow his administration to proceed with the transition. The General Services Administration (GSA) has officially recognized Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect, a move that allows his transition team to access millions in federal funds to start realizing their political agenda before the inauguration on January 20, 2021.

The president has never stopped asserting that the election was fraudulent, however, and his claims have been disputed by his own security agencies, which have found that the 2020 election was safe and secure.