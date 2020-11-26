Trump Claims “There is NO WAY” Biden Received More Than 80 Million Votes

Advertisements

President Donald Trump continued to push baseless election fraud claims on Twitter this morning, this time claiming that there is “NO WAY” President-elect Joe Biden, whose transition this week the president finally allowed to proceed, received more than 80 million votes.

“This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION,” the president wrote. His claim was soon flagged under Twitter’s civic integrity policy, which bars individuals on the platform from disseminating disinformation about elections.

Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Advertisements

Biden won the popular vote by a considerable margin. He received 80,063,589 votes, the highest number of votes received by a presidential candidate in the history of the United States. Trump received 73,904,195 votes, the most received by a sitting president.

Trump has long described his first election win as a “landslide,” but has failed to note that Biden defeated him by the same electoral margin Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by in 2016. But even that is misleading.

Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight “found that the percentage of electoral vote won by Trump — 56.9 percent — was well below the historical average, 70.9 percent,” according to a Factcheck.org investigation conducted in 2016.

Factcheck.org continued, noting that “Silver found that Trump’s share of electoral votes ranked 44th out of 54 elections going back to 1804. Before that, he noted, “presidential electors cast two votes each, making it hard to compare them to present-day elections.”