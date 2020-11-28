Trump Is Planning To Hold A 2024 Campaign Event On The Day Of Biden’s Inauguration

Advertisements

Donald Trump is so desperate to hold onto the attention that he’s received over the past four years that he is planning to hold a campaign event on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration next year.

The Daily Beast reports, “According to three people familiar with the conversations, the president, who refuses to acknowledge he lost the 2020 election as he clearly did, has not just talked to close advisers and confidants about a potential 2024 run to reclaim the White House but about the specifics of a campaign launch.”

Among those specifics being floated is the possibility of a Trump 2024 campaign event around the time Biden gets sworn in as the 46th president.

NEW — Trump’s plotting of a 2024 run is getting more specific. He’s weighing holding an event during Biden’s inauguration for it. https://t.co/pqNhJVnkux via @swin24 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 28, 2020

Donald Trump’s never-ending tantrum

What is happening right now – an incumbent president who clearly and decisively lost the presidential election throwing tantrums and crying fraud because he is too weak to accept defeat – is unprecedented and dangerous.

But Donald Trump’s behavior is only going to get worse after Joe Biden takes over as president and moves into the White House in January.

Not only does Trump have no intention of doing what all previous presidents have done – participate in the peaceful transition of power by attending his successor’s inauguration – but he will use whatever influence he has to throw a wrench in anything Biden tries to accomplish over the next four years.

Ultimately, Donald Trump is hoping he can remain both healthy and out of prison – two things that aren’t guaranteed – in order to wage another campaign for the presidency built solely on the myth that the last one was stolen from him.

