Joe Biden Doesn’t Hide His Health Information After Twisting His Ankle

Advertisements

In a breath of fresh air, Joe Biden informed reporters after twisting his ankle while playing with his dog.

The world knew about Joe Biden’s twisted ankle because the Biden Transition Pool was told and reported it.

Here is the Biden Transition Pool report as provided to PoliticusUSA, “On Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.”

Advertisements

Joe Biden didn’t hide his health information. He didn’t keep it a secret. His press secretary didn’t look the country in the eye and lie to it.

President-Elect Biden is an honest person, so he did what a president is supposed to do. He and his team kept the nation updated about the health of the President-Elect.

Something as small as a twisted ankle is sending a big message that the person in the White House can be trusted for the first time in nearly four years to tell the American people the truth.

It’s not just America that’s back under Joe Biden. Decency and honesty will also be returning to the most powerful job in the world.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook