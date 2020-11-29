America Laughs At Trump As He Complains About Massive Dumps

5.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump went on a rant about massive dumps that was not ignored by the American people as they laughed at the soon to be ex-president.

Video:

Trump can't stop complaining about massive dumps. pic.twitter.com/sawcqmPwJC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 29, 2020

Trump said, “This election was done and over and then they did dumps, they call them dumps, big massive dumps, in Michigan, in Pennsylvania, all over. If you take a look at — you just take a look at just about every state that we’re talking about, every swing state that we’re talking about. And they did these massive dumps of votes and all of a sudden I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little. And in some cases, it took a period of time to do it.”

There was a swift and brutal reaction to Trump’s obsession with massive dumps:

#DiaperDonnie helped Joe Biden gain 87 votes in Wisconsin. The ONLY #massivedumps found were those by Trump Campaign who DUMPED millions to pay for recount. https://t.co/sRfemiFVdr — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) November 29, 2020

The only #massivedumps Trump should worry about other ones he takes in his diaper as he cries about getting whooped by 8 million votes. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 29, 2020

Remember when he was so concerned about having to flush.a toilet too many times? Well here's why. Mystery solved! Yay??! #massivedumps — bread and roses (@writersblock227) November 29, 2020

Trump still has presidential power, but his time in office can now be measured in weeks, not years. Trump is becoming the two things that he always feared most. Trump is a loser and a joke.

