Arizona Certifies Joe Biden’s Win And Mark Kelly Will Take Office In The Senate

Arizona has certified Joe Biden, and in the process cut down the Republican Senate Majority as Mark Kelly will take office.

Arizona certified Biden’s victory:

Jaime Dupree noted that this also means that Senator-Elect Mark Kelly can now take office:

This is a double whammy for Republicans as Trump’s options for remaining in office are zero, and until January 3, 2021, Mitch McConnell’s ability to do anything is in the hands of Sens. Romney, Murkowski, and Collins.

Trump is basically out of options to contest the election. He is hoping to overturn the results in places like Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona, to bring him close enough that the Supreme Court will overturn the Biden win in Pennsylvania.

None of this is going to happen. State legislatures in Michigan and Pennsylvania have refused to participate in his coup. Trump can’t find an argument to bring to the Supreme Court. The results in Arizona and Georgia have already been certified, and it is game over for Trump.

The Senate could get interesting in the lame-duck session, and if things go well for Democrats in the Georgia runoff, these next few weeks could be the final days of Mitch McConnell’s tenure as Senate Majority Leader.

