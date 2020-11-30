Biden’s Favorable Rating Hits Highest Level In Nearly 2 Years As Trump Becomes An Afterthought

Advertisements

Joe Biden’s favorability rating has soared to its highest level in nearly two years as Donald Trump’s failed presidency reaches its conclusion.

According to Gallup, 55 percent of the American public has a favorable view of the incoming president, up six points since before the election and the highest level since early 2019.

“Biden’s current rating is the highest it has been since February 2019, two months before he declared his candidacy for president, when it was 56%,” Gallup reported. “The increase in Biden’s favorability between Gallup’s final preelection and first postelection readings is driven by independents and Republicans, whose positive ratings of Biden grew from 48% to 55% and 6% to 12%, respectively.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s favorable rating took a dive since the election, with just 42 percent of Americans offering a positive opinion of the outgoing president.

In other words, Donald Trump will leave the White House the same way he entered it: as an unpopular leader without majority public support.

Biden has already accomplished something Trump never could

As MSNBC’s Ari Melber noted on Monday, Biden has already done something that Trump never could throughout his failed presidency: earn a majority favorability rating.

“Right now, [Biden’s] doing something that Donald Trump never did in four years, which is have an actual majority favorability rating,” the MSNBC host said.

For four years, a majority of the country had to suffer through a disastrous presidency that they voted against and never wanted in the first place.

With Joe Biden preparing to take office in less than two months, the country will again have a president that has the support of a majority of voters.

