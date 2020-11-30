Rachel Maddow Tells Gullible MAGA Supporters To Stop Letting Trump Pickpocket Them

Advertisements

Rachel Maddow tore into the Trump campaign on Monday night for continuing to beg its supporters for money to fund frivolous lawsuits that are getting laughed out of court in states all across the country.

She also had some tough love for those “gullible” Trump supporters who continue to get pickpocketed by the president’s campaign.

“Your fixed-income great aunt who sends in 10 bucks every time the Trump campaign texts her, emails her, and tells her they’re desperate for her money so that they can litigate the election and win the second term for Trump – you think she’s getting good bang for her buck?” Maddow asked.

Advertisements

“Does your gullible, Trump-supporting, QAnon-believing cousin get his money’s worth when he pitched in money to help the Trumpy lawyers file their new lawsuit challenging the vote in Michigan?” she added.

Video:

Rachel Maddow tells gullible MAGA supporters to stop letting the Trump campaign sucker them into funding bogus legal challenges. #maddow pic.twitter.com/MXwUodbSTt — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 1, 2020

Maddow said:

So did you get your money’s worth there, right? Your fixed income great aunt who sends in 10 bucks every time the Trump campaign texts her, emails her, and tells her they’re desperate for her money so that they can litigate the election and win the second term for Trump. You think she’s getting good bang for her buck? Think she’s glad she paid for that Wisconsin recount and all these lawsuits? Does your gullible, Trump-supporting, QAnon-believing cousin get his money’s worth when he pitched in money to help the Trumpy lawyers file their new lawsuit challenging the vote in Michigan? That’s the new lawsuit, the new Trump lawyers’ lawsuit in Michigan where their expert testimony they’ve just filed with the court is all about how there was very clear fraud in Edison County in Michigan. They say they can prove it, this Edison County fraud in Michigan. There actually isn’t even a county by that name in Michigan. There is no Edison County, Michigan. But this is the Trump lawsuit in Michigan claiming grave fraud there. Yeah, it’s very hard to find the fraud there if you can’t find the county there because the county doesn’t exist. But, hey, you know, looks good in the fundraising letter.

Trump’s legal challenges are a laughingstock

Instead of acknowledging that he lost the election and conceding with some measure of grace, Donald Trump has only cemented his legacy as a small, petty man who never put the country before his own interests.

Over the past few weeks, Trump’s been spewing election lies on social media. In court rooms all across the country, his bumbling legal team has tried, without any success, to overturn the outcome of the race.

Whether it’s spending $3 million on a recount in Wisconsin that only extended Joe Biden’s lead, or filing a lawsuit claiming fraud in a Michigan county that doesn’t exist, these legal challenges have been a joke.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to encourage his supporters to send money to his campaign that would have more use being flushed down a toilet.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter