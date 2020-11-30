Republicans Are Creating a Donald Trump Jr. Ad to Appeal to Georgia Voters Who May Boycott Runoff

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

There is a runoff election upcoming in the state of Georgia that will decide the balance of power in the senate. Donald Trump may be an asset in that race. He also has the potential to torpedo it for the GOP.

As Trump continues to attack Republicans like Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, he could be convincing Georgia Republicans to avoid voting.

In an effort to help their chances in the state, the GOP is creating a campaign ad with Donald Trump Jr. A Trump Jr. associated PAC called Save the U.S. Senate is hoping the ad will appeal to hardcore Trump supporters.

Politico’s Alex Isenstadt reports:

“Senior Republicans are alarmed that Donald Trump’s accusations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere, which he has not substantiated, will have the unintended side effect of discouraging his voters from turning out in the runoffs. The idea of a boycott has recently caught fire online, where Trump supporters have accused Georgia’s Republican senators up for election, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, of not doing enough to intervene in the state’s ballot counting.”

Trump Sr., on the other hand, does not seem to be willing to do much to help Perdue and Loeffler. On Monday the president tweeted, “Why won’t Governor Brian Kemp, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state.”

Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020