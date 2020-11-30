Trump Demands Gov. Brian Kemp Use Emergency Powers To Overturn GA Election

11.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Trump is now demanding that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp do the impossible and use his emergency powers to overturn the election.

Trump tweeted:

Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

….Also, quickly check the number of envelopes versus the number of ballots. You may just find that there are many more ballots than there are envelopes. So simple and so easy to do. Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry. Get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

Advertisements



The envelope checking has been explained to Trump over and over again. Signatures are checked in Georgia when a voter requests an absentee ballot. By state law, signatures aren’t checked after ballots are received. If a person is not a valid voter, they are weeded out before they get a ballot. Thus, there is no fraud in terms of signatures.

Trump can’t comprehend why anyone would follow the law. Gov. Brian Kemp can’t use his emergency powers to invalidate an election. Kemp’s, or any other governor, doesn’t have the power to overturn an election. Every state has a law and a process for determining an election winner. States can’t throw out results because the incumbent president lost and needs to stay in power to avoid criminal indictment.

Donald Trump must be paid attention to because tweets such as this one reveal that until Joe Biden takes office, the current president will remain a danger and a threat to democracy.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook