DOJ Is Investigating Whether Money Was Funneled To The White House In Exchange For A Pardon

It’s only fitting that the final two months of the Trump administration involve a massive scandal dropping just as Donald Trump makes his way for the exits.

According to CNN, Bill Barr’s Justice Department is looking into potentially criminal behavior that involved funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon.

The report notes, “The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court.”

More from CNN:

The case is the latest legal twist in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration after several of his top advisers have been convicted of federal criminal charges and as the possibility rises of Trump giving pardons to those who’ve been loyal to him. The disclosure is in 20 pages of partially redacted documents made public by the DC District Court on Tuesday afternoon. The records show Chief Judge Beryl Howell’s review in August of a request from prosecutors to access documents obtained in a search as part of a bribery-for-pardon investigation.

Click here to see the court records released Tuesday

Trump is filling the swamp on his way out the door

With the White House now under increased scrutiny from the Justice Department regarding a pay-for-pardon scheme, Trump is poised to start handing out more pardons on his way out the door.

Last week, Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, a man who pleaded guilty to a crime and admitted to lying to the FBI. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s cartoon lawyer, is also reportedly seeking a presidential pardon.

PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley even pointed out earlier today that the president may also hand out preemptive pardons for his adult children, Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric Trump.

Donald Trump ran for president in 2016 promising to drain the swamp. On his way out the door, he appears to be filling it up to the brim.

