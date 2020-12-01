Former Cybersecurity Chief Hints He Will Sue Trump Campaign Lawyer Who Said He Should Be “Shot”

Advertisements

Christopher Krebs, the nation’s former federal cybersecurity chief, hinted he would sue a Trump campaign attorney who called for violence against him.

Yesterday, Joe diGenova, an attorney for President Donald Trump’s campaign, said Krebs should be shot for disputing the president’s unfounded claims of voter fraud.

“Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity.,” diGenova said during an appearance on “The Howie Carr Show.” “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

Krebs commented on the controversy during a “Today” show appearance, saying diGenova had used “dangerous language.”

“It’s certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior,” Krebs said.

“The way I look at it is that we’re a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws,” Krebs contined. “I’ve got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they’re probably going to be busy.”

President Donald Trump fired Krebs last month after Krebs pushed back against the president’s claims that the election was fraudulent.

“There were massive improprieties and fraud — including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed … votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump tweeted on November 17, adding that Krebs would be terminated “effective immediately.”

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

There is no evidence of widespread election fraud.

A recent statement from the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, revealed the agencies found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”