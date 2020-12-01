Georgia Lieutenant Governor Rejects Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims

2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Speaking to reporters earlier this morning, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R) said Georgia Republicans were “certainly not” making “deals” that have allowed voter fraud to take place, as President Donald Trump has claimed.

“What is alarming is the amount of misinformation that continues to flow. It’s alarming to me,” Duncan continued. “It’s certainly disheartening to watch folks willing to kind of put their character and their morals out there just so they can spread a half truth or a lie in the efforts to maybe to flip an election. … That’s not what democracy is all about.”

Duncan added that baseless voter fraud claims only serve to jeopardize the highly anticipated Georgia Senate runoff elections, which will determine which party will have majority control in the chamber.

“I think short term we run the risk of alienating voters for our Senate race that is coming upon us for Sen. Loeffler and Sen. Perdue. And we need them,” he said. “And long term, I think we hurt the brand of our Republican Party, which is certainly bigger than one person long term … As Americans we need to see leaders that inspire us and not talk down.”

Earlier today, President Trump called on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) to “Do something,” insisting that the election in his state had been compromised.

However, there is no proof that election fraud took place––the president’s own security agencies have struck down his claims––and the state began recounting its votes for the third time this week.

President-elect Joe Biden “won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state’s 5 million votes,” as reported by 11ALIVE. Georgia law allows candidates to request a recount when the margin of error is at or below 0.5%, which gave the Trump campaign an opening to request the current recount.