Giuliani Discussed a Pre-emptive Pardon with Trump

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani discussed a pre-emptive pardon with the president, according to a new report from The New York Times.

Giuliani has led the president’s efforts to overturn the results of the November 3 election, recently representing him in Pennsylvania, which went on to certify its election results for President-elect Joe Biden. Giuliani discussed receiving a presidential pardon shortly before Trump leaves office in January.

”Mr. Giuliani’s potential criminal exposure is unclear. He was under investigation as recently as last summer by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for his business dealings in Ukraine and his role in ousting the American ambassador there, a plot that was at the heart of the impeachment of Mr. Trump,” The Times reported, noting that he did not respond to requests for comment.

But Giuliani did find time to respond to the story on Twitter earlier this morning, decrying it as “fake news.”

”Never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source,” Giuliani said. “Hard to keep up with all their lies.”

Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn last week. Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election. The news prompted speculation that the president would seek to a pardon a number of his closest associates before his term is up on January 20.