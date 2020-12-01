Ted Cruz Urges Supreme Court To Overturn The Election Results In Pennsylvania

Advertisements

After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously tossed out a GOP lawsuit that sought to disenfranchise millions of the state’s voters, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an emergency appeal of the decision.

“Today, an emergency appeal was filed in the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the election results in Pennsylvania,” Cruz said in a statement. “This appeal raises serious legal issues, and I believe the Court should hear the case on an expedited basis.”

More of Sen. Cruz’s statement:

The Pennsylvania Constitution requires in-person voting, except in narrow and defined circumstances. Late last year, the Pennsylvania Legislature passed a law that purported to allow universal mail-in voting, notwithstanding the Pennsylvania Constitution’s express prohibition. This appeal argues that Pennsylvania cannot change the rules in the middle of the game. If Pennsylvania wants to change how voting occurs, the state must follow the law to do so. The illegality was compounded by a partisan Democrat Supreme Court in Pennsylvania, which has issued multiple decisions that reflect their political and ideological biases. Just over a month ago, Justice Alito, along with Justice Thomas and Justice Gorsuch, wrote-correctly, I believe-concerning the Pennsylvania court’s previous decision to count ballots received after Election Day, that ‘there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution.’

As The Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic pointed out on Tuesday, Ted Cruz is the first senator to call on the Supreme Court to hear a case that would effectively disenfranchise millions of voters.

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau blasted Cruz for supporting the idea of throwing PA ballots in the trash.

Pennsylvania was the most hotly contested battleground in the 2020 election, and Joe Biden carried the state and its 20 electoral votes by a little over a percentage point.

Republicans and Democrats on the PA Supreme Court rejected the GOP lawsuit

In his statement, Ted Cruz described the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as “partisan Democrat,” but it was a bipartisan decision to reject the GOP lawsuit that tried to toss out 2.5 million ballots.

As The Guardian reported, GOP plaintiffs in the case “had sought to either throw out the 2.5m mail-in ballots submitted under the law – most of them by Democrats – or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.”

Two Republicans joined five Democrats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to throw out the lawsuit, and now Ted Cruz is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will revive it.

In any other era of American politics, it would be stunning for a U.S. Senator to openly call on the Supreme Court to toss out millions of votes, but this has become standard GOP behavior in the age of Donald Trump.

