Trump Insists Election Results in Nevada and Arizona Are “Fake”

Although President Donald Trump has authorized President-elect Joe Biden’s transition, he continues to assert that the results in closely-watched swing states are fraudulent.

Earlier this morning, the president claimed that the results in Nevada are “fake.” The president’s comment was in response to a Twitter account that claimed the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 270,000 American lives to date, is a hoax. (The president has often undermined the pandemic response, insisting from the moment the pandemic began that it would all be over “soon,” though this has obviously not been the case.)

Fake election results in Nevada, also! https://t.co/l8MDOSlqQ7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

He also said Arizona yielded an “Impossible result” in response to a claim from Shiva Ayyadurai, a former Senate candidate who has promoted conspiracy theories and unfounded medical claims and long claimed to have invented email despite evidence to the contrary.

Both Arizona and Nevada recently certified their results for Biden.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) certified the state’s election results yesterday, affirming the election was secure “despite unfounded claims to the contrary.”

Nevada certified its results last week, further cementing Biden’s victory. It was the fourth swing state to certify its election results.

Although President Trump authorized the General Services Administration (GSA) to authorize the transition as of last week, this has not stopped him from pushing election conspiracies. He has not indicated he will concede the election, though a concession is not required for the transition to proceed.