William Barr Sabotages Biden By Making John Durham A Special Counsel

Advertisements

Attorney General Barr notified Congress that he has made John Durham a special counsel so that it will be more difficult for Biden to fire him.

Here is Barr’s letter to Congress:

Text of AG Barr's letter notifying Congress today that US Attorney John Durham will be special counsel reviewing FBI's Russia probe of Trump heading into Biden administration pic.twitter.com/M6eT9sbf6y — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) December 1, 2020

Advertisements

Barr told the AP, “I decided the best thing to do would be to appoint them under the same regulation that covered Bob Muller, to provide Durham and his team some assurance that they’d be able to complete their work regardless of the outcome of the election.”

In the grand scheme of things, Barr’s appeasement of Trump by making Durham a special counsel changes very little. It will be more difficult for Biden’s attorney general to get rid of Durham, but not impossible.

It will be up to the next attorney general to decide how Durham’s findings are handled. The Durham investigation is narrowly probing the FBI’s conduct in relation to Trump’s 2016 campaign. Barr’s designation of Durham as a special counsel looks like a move to appease Trump after the attorney general found no election fraud.

One thing is certain. There is no area of the Executive Branch that Trump is not attempting to sabotage before Biden takes office.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook