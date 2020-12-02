Republican Georgia Lt. Governor Goes On Fox And Calls Out Trump For Election Misinformation

Advertisements

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA) called out Trump for spreading misinformation about the election to try to flip his state.

Video:

Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan (R) directly calls out Trump for spreading misinformation to try to flip the state. pic.twitter.com/8nIhpNv7uh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 2, 2020

Advertisements

Neil Cavuto asked Duncan on Fox News, “Misinformation — you’re saying misinformation is coming from the president? I know he’s disparaged some things you said, what the governor said, what the secretary of state has said. You want to clarify?”

Duncan answered, “Yeah, that misinformation is coming from every single angle, Neil, I got to tell you, it’s disheartening, it’s definitely not our finest moment. We continue to get hundreds if not thousands of pieces of misinformation flowing in almost by the hour from folks seeing something on Facebook or Twitter and it takes ten seconds to debunk. The troubling part to me, Neil, is so much is flying in under the premise of not rooting out fraud, but simply try to flip an election.”

Cavuto followed up, “I assume what you’re referring to is that thousands of votes that went to him are not coming up in these counts and recounts. Can you unequivocally state that’s not the case?”

The Lt. Governor replied, “Yeah, so we’re four weeks into this, four weeks into this. And we have not seen the attorney general, the secretary of state, the investigators have not seen any signs of systemic or organized fraud. And, Neil, I have to be honest with you, as a Georgian, as a lieutenant governor of the state, I’m proud of that. Even though the guy I voted for isn’t going to win Georgia, I’m proud we put on a fair, legal election.”

Duncan didn’t shy away when asked where the misinformation was coming from. The reason why top Georgia state officials are defending the integrity of their election is that they are trying to undo Trump’s efforts that are discouraging Republicans from voting in the Senate runoff elections.

Trump has no control over state officials, and it is clear that in Georgia, they have grown tired of his baseless attacks.

Donald Trump is only hurting the Republican Party with his ongoing assault on US election integrity.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook